Rob Gronkowski relates to Myles Garrett's helmet incident, recalls time he 'blacked out' due to anger
Gronkowski says he can relate to the NFL's latest troubling incident
Even though Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is just 23 years old, there's a distinct possibility that he will always be remembered for the mistake he made against the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Thursday Night Football."
In the final seconds of the Browns' 21-7 victory, Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph were seen tussling on the turf. Garrett then ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung it at the quarterback's head, striking him. Rudolph was unharmed, but the regrettable incident unfolded on national television in front of the eyes of the NFL world.
It was a decision that Garrett would take back if he could, but it happened in the heat of the moment. Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski can relate to this situation, and on Sunday he recounted a moment where he "blacked out" and made a regrettable decision on the field.
"I've never seen something like this and it's just not made for the game of football. It was ugly," Gronkowski said Sunday on Fox. "You got to look at all the circumstances. I've had a similar situation happen to me like this before. I kind of would call it like a blackout, you just blackout on the field. It was when I was playing the Buffalo Bills and it was versus Tre'Davious White. I got held three times in the play, I was getting held throughout the whole season.
"That frustration finally came to me right there on the spot. He made the interception on the play, I got held about three times on that same play and I just got up and I was frustrated. I just blacked out and I was furious. I was running after him like the play was still going on and I went down and the second I went down, the second I brought the elbow right to his neck, head area I said, 'Oh no. What am I doing? This isn't me.' The follow-through went through, it happened. But I knew right at that second, it wasn't me."
Back during that 2017 matchup with the Bills, Gronkowski dove towards White's head after a play was whistled dead, and drove the defender's head into the ground. He was suspended one game for the late hit.
The NFL is still dealing from the fallout of what went down on Thursday night, but it's a situation that the Browns, the Steelers, Garrett and the league would like to put in the rearview mirror as quickly as possible.
