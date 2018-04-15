Rob Gronkowski reportedly will not attend the start of Patriots' offseason workouts
Tom Brady won't be there, either
Like many teams around the league, the New England Patriots are coming up on the start of their offseason program. Involuntary workouts begin Monday for the Pats, but when they get underway, two of the best players on the team will not be in attendance.
According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, neither Tom Brady nor Rob Gronkowski will be there. Gronkowski also is still considering retirement, though he's been in communication with the team.
There have been rumors about Gronkowski's future swirling all offseason, with everything from retirement to a trade to returning to the team like nothing ever happened seemingly on the table. Gronk was reportedly frustrated with Bill Belichick last season and would return to the team only if Brady does as well, and it looks like that's going to be the case. The last update prior to this report was that Gronk was "pretty certain" he was going to play, so it's interesting to see that he's still apparently considering his options.
Last week, Belichick told ESPN.com, "We have the voluntary offseason program that starts on Monday. It will be heavily attended, but I know there are a couple players that I've talked to that have other commitments, but that's the way it always is. So, not really anything new there."
New England has already lost several important offensive contributors this offseason, as Dion Lewis, Nate Solder, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, and Cameron Fleming are all now playing for new teams. Losing Gronk would obviously be a much bigger blow to their chances. Skipping involuntary workouts isn't necessarily a sign that he won't be back, but it will start getting worrisome if he misses mandatory team activities.
-
Amendola has no answers on Butler
Amendola doesn't have any more information than anybody else
-
Dak says Dez will be hard to replace
Prescott said he played no role in Dez's release
-
Daryl Worley reportedly arrested, tased
Daryl Worley was found passed out in his car and had an unregistered weapon inside the veh...
-
Giants apparently love Saquon Barkley
The Giants, who hold a lot of cards at No. 2, reportedly have narrowed it down to Barkley or...
-
Hurns declines Dez's No. 88 with Cowboys
The newcomer to the Cowboys' receiving room won't be snatching up the jersey being left behind...
-
RG3 offers advice to QB prospects
RG3's advice: Ignore the hype