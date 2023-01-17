With so many weapons all over the field, the Buffalo Bills offense is already a handful for opposing defenses. Now just imagine if they had Rob Gronkowski out there, too.

According to Gronkowski himself, that was almost a reality.

On the "New Heights" podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Gronkowski said he had a desire to play for the Bills prior to the 2022 season. Gronkowski, a native of Amherst, N.Y., said he had discussions with Buffalo in the offseason before choosing to retire.

"Now I'm retired again, so I wanna bring this back up. I'm kind of a Buffalo Bills fan again. Now that I'm not playing no more, I'm like, 'Dang.' I thought about that, how cool it would be to play for the Buffalo Bills. I actually thought about it. When Tom (Brady) retired this year, I didn't really feel like playing football again after this year. I was like, 'Eh, Tom retired. Let me check out some other teams.'" "I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit. They wanted me to come up there, but it just wasn't there though. If my mindset was there, I would probably most likely be in Buffalo right now playing with the Bills."

With 621 receptions, 9,286 yards receiving and 92 touchdowns in his NFL career, Gronkowski would have been a welcomed addition on any NFL roster, even one already as loaded as the Bills'.

Despite not coming to an agreement with Gronkowski, the Bills are still one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII.

Specifically, tight end Dawson Knox is a reason why. He came up big in last weekend's playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, hauling in three receptions for 20 yards and an impressive touchdown grab in the red zone.