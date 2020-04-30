Rob Gronkowski said he was joking about having Buccaneers playbook before trade

Rob Gronkowski is reunited with Tom Brady in Tampa, but was the reunion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over a month in the making? Gronkowski sure made things seemed that way with his comments toward having the Buccaneers playbook for a month.

"I was in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playbook four weeks ago, and I wasn't even on the team," Gronkowski said at a Bud Light-sponsored draft party, which he said were a joke after the comments went mainstream. Gronkowski went to Twitter to clarify the situation, showcasing the Microsoft Surface Tablet the team issued in the mail.

"This is seriously a story! LOL," Gronkowski wrote on Twitter. "I actually just received my team-issued Surface today from the Bucs and it's still in the package and hoping it's all pictures and drawings. I'm pumped to open it one day hopefully soon and follow the arrows to learn where to run to.

"Gronk run. Gronk catch ball. No playbook needed hehe."

So what was the issue with Gronkowski having the Buccaneers playbook even though he was retired? The New England Patriots held the rights to Gronkowski when the All-Pro tight end claimed he had Tampa's playbook. The Buccaneers would not have been allowed to talk to Gronkowski while he was still retired.

This is the second incident regarding the Buccaneers allegedly tampering with the NFL over the past week. Tom Brady was cleared of any wrongdoing by the NFL after he visited Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's house. What was the big deal there?

According to the collective bargaining agreement, players and coaches are not permitted to talk football or go over the playbook with one another before the start of the club's offseason program. Brady would have been violating league rules as he would have received a head start over other teams if he was chatting with Leftwich.

Brady was cleared by the league, but it remains to be seen if the NFL will investigate Gronkowski's comments. The Patriots sent Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick last week.