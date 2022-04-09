Rob Gronkowski's future in the NFL is still in limbo. The tight end is currently contemplating retirement for the second time in his career following his 11th season in the league and second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski noted that he is still mulling his options, but if he does decide to play in his 12th season in the NFL in 2022, he confirmed it will be with the Bucs.

"The Buccaneers situation is just too good if I decide to go back and play," Gronkowski told SB Nation. "Like I said, I love all my teammates there. They are all great teammates and all selfless players, they are there for the team and what's best for the team and the whole organization. If I do play football again, it'll be for the Bucs."

Rob Gronkowski TB • TE • 87 TAR 89 REC 55 REC YDs 802 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Of course, the team he could be returning to will be a bit different after coach Bruce Arians stepped down and made way for defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to ascend to head coach. However, Gronkowski would still have Tom Brady throwing him the football after the quarterback decided to end his brief retirement this offseason.

"I don't really have a decision date. I don't ever have to decide -- if I don't decide then that just means I'm not playing!" he said. "There really is no decision that I have to make in my life, maybe I'll just go the rest of my life without ever deciding. People will be like 'Rob, what did you decide?' when I'm like 70 years old, and I'll say: 'It's still up in the air.'"

Gronkowski also said he has not entered any contract negotiations with the Buccaneers since he is still deciding if he'll actually play.

"That will start if I decide that I want to play," he said. "There's no reason to do that while there's a decision to be made first. It's all about if I decide to."

From what we saw on the field last season, Gronkowski does seem to have plenty left in the tank. He was third on the team in receiving yards behind star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He was also second on the team in receiving touchdowns in just 12 games played during the regular season.