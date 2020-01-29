Rob Gronkowski says new Giants head coach Joe Judge is 'out of control in all ways,' describes his wild side
Gronk says the Giants found a winner in Judge
Former New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge was not the most highly-touted prospect on the coaching carousel this offseason, so many didn't know what to expect when he took the podium to deliver his introductory press conference as the new head coach of the New York Giants.
What we saw was a no-nonsense coach, who had learned under some of the greats such as Bill Belichick and Nick Saban. He described the "old school mentality" he wanted his team to have and also described in detail why the "New York mentality" was important to him. It truly was a rousing speech, and Judge appeared to be the kick in the tail the Giants needed as a franchise moving forward.
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski painted a different portrait of Judge during an "NFL on Fox" Super Bowl media panel this week, however, describing Judge as someone who was a true professional, but who also knew how to have a good time.
"He's out of control in all ways," Gronkowski said, via the New York Post. "He's fun to be around, he has a lot of great jokes and they're funny. He had me laughing many times in meetings."
"He's out of control and I love it. He's a great coach for the Giants' organization. He has so much passion for the game, and that's what you need if you want to be a coach. You have to love the game of football to the max and that's what he does. He knows the game of football inside and out."
Gronkowski only played 97 career snaps on special teams, but he could tell that Judge was a great coordinator.
"He knew the special teams inside and out," Gronkowski said. "He knew where every single player needed to be on every single play. It was unbelievable. And he knew it like that [snaps fingers]. He knew it in a split second, so it wasn't like he had to think of where this player needed to be. You just knew he's made for the game of football."
While this description of Judge is certainly not one that we expected, Gronk believes he's a coach who is made for a project like the Giants.
