Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady attended special teams meeting and took notes

Tom Brady is the quarterback of the New England Patriots. Due to the fact that he plays quarterback, he does not participate in special teams. Somebody should probably tell Brady that.

In a sit-down with Fox Sports' Jay Glazer on Wednesday, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski revealed that Brady attended a special teams meeting on the first day of training camp and actually took notes.

"I'll give you a legendary story. This happened the first day of camp. I heard he was in the special teams meeting and he's not even on special teams, paying full attention writing notes out," Gronkowski said. "There you go. That just shows how much the guy works. That he's in the special teams meetings too."

You can watch Gronkowski tell the story in the video below (the quote above starts at the 2:10 mark):

This should be surprising, but considering this is Tom Brady we're talking about, it's really not that surprising. We've heard about his super strict diet, his pregame preparation methods and his practice habits. At this point, nothing should surprise us.

If you're worried about Brady wasting time in special teams meetings when he could be working on playing quarterback, you don't need to worry. Brady already has his routine down perfectly.

"It's a lot easier for me now than it's ever been," Brady said of training camp on Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "I feel like my routine is better than it's ever been. When you're younger, you don't know what to do. After 17 years, going into my 18th year, I know how to prepare."

He doesn't even get sore.

"I'm never sore," he said. "I could practice every day. I could practice twice a day if they'd let us do that, but that's not the way it goes anymore. It's just fun being out here competing. That's what us football players are here for. It's football season -- we go out and compete."

Brady, 40, still isn't slowing down. In a suspension-shortened 2016 season, he completed 67.4 percent of his passes, averaged 8.2 yards per attempt, threw 28 touchdowns and two interceptions, and posted a 112.2 passer rating. He ended the season with his fifth Super Bowl.