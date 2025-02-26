Tom Brady needed two retirements to hang up the cleats for good. And it seems like his former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate will keep it that way, too.

Despite Denver Sports 104.3 reporting Tuesday that star tight end Rob Gronkowski was eyeing an NFL comeback, Gronkowski debunked the notion on Wednesday, telling Fox Sports he'll stay retired.

"Crazy," Gronkowski told Jordan Schultz of the report, which claimed the former All-Pro was in Denver preparing to resume his playing career. "They must know something about me that I don't. I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did. But I was just in Australia for a few days. Now it's time to relax a little. No football."

Gronkowksi, 35, initially retired in 2019 after nine seasons with the Patriots, then returned to reunite with Brady on the Buccaneers in 2020. Following two seasons in Tampa, the four-time All-Pro retired again. He's spent much of his time away from the football field working as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

The erroneous report from Denver Sports 104.3 claimed that Gronkowski desired to return in part because of an infatuation with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, and a connection with coach Sean Payton, who worked alongside the former Patriots star at Fox Sports.