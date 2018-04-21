Rob Gronkowski skipped offseason workouts because 'I've got dirt-biking skills to work on'

Good news: Rob Gronkowski was at Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Bad news: It wasn't to take part in the Patriots' voluntary offseason workouts. Instead, the tight end was there for a Supercross Foxboro event. And when asked by NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry why he wasn't taking part in team workouts, Gronk offered this: "I've got dirt-biking skills to work on."

But there's more!

There has been rampant speculation that Gronkowski might choose to retire ahead of the 2018 season.

"[My] status is: Doing really great," he said. "I've been riding dirt bikes, training really hard. I can VROOM VROOM really good. I can ride that bike like no other, and my speed is up there."

So, just to be clear, is Gronkowski contemplating retirement or not?

"It depends on how my racing skills go today," he said.

Gronkowski on his status for the football season... pic.twitter.com/c7FIzwthzi — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 21, 2018

Gronkowski’s xplanation for why he wasn’t at last week’s workouts: “Training for this dirt-biking.” pic.twitter.com/MPOiGUFG1J — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 21, 2018

Gronk did have some words for his fans.

"They're going to see a freek-a-leek when I come back," he said.

When asked if that was confirmation that he was, in fact, going to play football in 2018, Gronk replied, "Maybe," before having a hearty laugh. He didn't answer a follow-up question about if he's spoken to Bill Belichick regarding his NFL future.