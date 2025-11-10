Rob Gronkowski will come out of retirement for one day. The legendary tight end is set to sign a one-day contract with the New England Patriots, allowing him to retire with the franchise that helped him win three of his four Super Bowls and establish himself as one of the greatest players to ever suit up at the position. The Patriots announced that Gronkowski will sign his short-term deal at 12:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

"I am signing a one-day contract with the Patriots this week coming up to retire as a Patriot and be a Patriot for life," Gronkowski said.

The conclusion of Gronkowski's one-day stint with the Patriots marks the second time he retires in New England. The four-time first-team All-Pro stepped away from football in March 2019 at the end of a nine-year run with the Patriots, citing his injury history and the mental toll of a lengthy NFL career as reasoning for a somewhat surprising retirement at age 29.

Just over a year later, though, Gronkowski came out of retirement to rejoin forces with Tom Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots still held the tight end's rights at the time and traded him to the Buccaneers, allowing him to reunite with his old quarterback and make one final run to the Super Bowl. Gronkowski played two years in Tampa Bay and, for the most part, looked like his old self as a premier receiver at the tight end spot.

It is only fitting that Gronkowski hangs up his cleats for good as a member of the Patriots. It was in New England that the former second-round pick wrote the vast majority of his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.

Among the countless accolades Gronkowski compiled with the Patriots were three Super Bowl titles, five Pro Bowl selections, an NFL Comeback Player of the Year honor and the 2011 receiving touchdowns crown. He accumulated a bevy of team and league records and became the first tight end in NFL history to lead the league in receiving touchdowns and to reach 1,000 career postseason receiving yards.

Gronkowski is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027. He could be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame as soon as 2026.