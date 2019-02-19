Rob Gronkowski's agent says Gronk is giving retirement dilemma 'a lot of thought,' provides timetable for decision

Lost among the drama plaguing the Steelers organization, which is expected to result in the departure of two star skill-position players this offseason, is that the Patriots also might lose one of their most important players to retirement. After flirting with retirement a year ago before ultimately coming back to win yet another Super Bowl, tight end Rob Gronkowski is weighing retirement once again.

On Tuesday, an update arrived. We still don't know if Gronk will return for the 2019 season, but thanks to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, we know that Gronk is still "giving it a lot of thought." Rosenhaus also provided an updated timetable for a decision to arrive. He expects it to come within a couple weeks.

Rob Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus on NFL LIVE on his future in the NFL: “He’s thinking it through, he’s giving it a lot of thought... I imagine a decision will happen in the next couple of weeks.” — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 19, 2019

During the Patriots' Super Bowl run, Gronk refused to address his future. Immediately after beating the Rams in the Super Bowl, Gronk told CBS' Tracy Wolfson that he'd take a week or two to think it over. It's been a little more than two weeks since the Super Bowl and he's yet to make up his mind. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, Gronk has gone into Gillette Stadium "multiple times" since the Super Bowl.

At 29 years old, Gronk is certainly young enough to continue his career in football, which will go down as one of the best careers for a tight end in NFL history. In 115 games over nine seasons, Gronk has caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 80 total touchdowns. He's been named First-Team All-Pro four times. He's also played in a full season's worth of playoff games, racking up 81 receptions, 1,163 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

But injuries have taken their toll on Gronk, who has missed 29 regular-season games over nine seasons. This past year, he took the field for 13 games, but he often times looked like a shadow of his former self as a pass catcher, hauling in only 47 passes for 682 yards and three touchdowns. But even at his worst, Gronk is a tremendous blocking tight end who is still capable of making big plays downfield in big moments, evidenced by his contributions during the Patriots' playoff run. When the Patriots went big and adopted a run-heavy approach in the playoffs, Gronk was there to help pave the way. When the Patriots needed key first downs against the Chiefs and Rams, it was Gronk who came down with many of them.

It's clear Gronk can still contribute and help the Patriots reach yet another Super Bowl. It's just not clear if he wants to go through the grind of another NFL season. Given everything he's already accomplished and all of the injuries he's had to overcome to this point, it would be understandable if he left football behind to pursue a different kind of career, like one in Hollywood.

Two weeks from now, we will hopefully find out.