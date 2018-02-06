Rob Gronkowski's house robbed during Super Bowl LII loss, 'possible guns' stolen

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski got insult to injury added during the Patriots 41-33 Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles, as his house was robbed while the future Hall of Famer was in Minneapolis losing a close game to Philadelphia.

According to Foxborough Police Chief William D. Baker, who spoke to the Boston Globe about the robbery, Gronk got hit with a "double whammy," as his house was robbed while he was at the Super Bowl.

"I don't know if you ever been the victim of a break-in, but when you are robbed and there is an intrusion into your personal space, it's unpleasant whether you are Rob Gronkowski or Bill Baker," the chief said. "For him it's a double whammy coming off the loss."

Chief Baker declined to get into specifics on what was robbed from Gronk's home.

"We've got an idea of what was stolen at this point," Baker told the Globe. "The burglars know what they took and we know what they took, and we are going to play that close to the vest while the investigation is going on."

The Foxborough Police Department confirmed the robbery at Gronk's house via a Facebook post and a press release.

The release says "out of respect for the homeowners privacy and because this remains a very active and dynamic criminal investigation," the department would not be discussing what was taken.

But a recording the Globe got from a dispatcher handling the case indicted there were "multiple safes and possible guns taken."

"Respond to Congdon Circle," a dispatcher told a pair of police officers. "Speak with the homeowner there who reports while he was away on his trip his house was broken into, multiple safes and possible guns taken."

It is hardly unusual for a professional athlete to own a gun. Nor is it illegal for an American citizen to own a gun. The idea of a Patriots tight end owning guns could be considered ... odd, given past circumstances, and it is interesting that the police chief declined to mention the guns in his statement to the Globe.

Gronk lives just a few miles from Gillette Stadium.