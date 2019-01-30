Rob Ryan returns to the NFL, this time as the Redskins' new inside linebackers coach
The fiery defensive assistant coach is back in the NFL for his 20th season
After a two-year hiatus, Rob Ryan is officially returning for his 20th NFL season. On Wednesday, the Redskins announced that they've hired Ryan -- the brother of former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan and the son of long-time NFL coach Buddy Ryan -- as their new inside linebackers coach. He's joining a coaching staff that also includes defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, which might make them a way too obvious "Hard Knocks" selection.
We haven't seen Ryan on an NFL sideline since he joined his brother's staff in Buffalo back in 2016, but you almost definitely remember him:
Ryan brings 19 years of experience as a defensive assistant to Washington, but not all of it is good. With the Raiders, Browns, Cowboys and Saints, he was a defensive coordinator for 12 seasons. Only twice did one of his defenses finish top 10 in yards allowed and only once did his defense finish top 10 in points allowed.
The good news is that Ryan won't be in charge of the Redskins' defense. In Washington, he'll be working under Greg Manusky, who is entering his third season as the Redskins' defensive coordinator. This past season, they finished 17th in yards allowed, 15th in points allowed, and 20th in DVOA. Ryan will be coaching an inside linebackers group that includes Zach Brown and Mason Foster -- in addition to Reuben Foster, who could be facing a suspension from the league even though the domestic battery charges that were filed against him have been dropped. Mason Foster is only under contract through next season while Brown could be cut.
Given just how dire the Redskins' quarterback situation is (Alex Smith is reportedly expected to miss the entire 2019 season as he recovers from a devastating leg injury, which leaves Colt McCoy as their only playable quarterback at the moment), they'll likely need a massive defensive resurgence if they're going to have any hope of making a surprise playoff run next season.
