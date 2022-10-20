Three days after a messy departure from the Panthers, Robbie Anderson will take the field with his new team on Thursday night. Acquired by the Cardinals via trade on Monday, the wide receiver is on track to play against the Saints, as CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson first reported, joining an injury-riddled group that's also slated to have DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension. Arizona has prepared a package of plays specifically for Anderson, per ESPN, anticipating he'll play 10-15 percent of its offensive snaps.

Anderson, 29, was traded by Carolina less than 24 hours after the Panthers ejected him from their own game. The speedster was seen arguing with coaches and sitting away from teammates during the club's Week 6 loss to the Rams, then seemingly insulting interim head coach Steve Wilks on his way to the locker room. He also courted controversy prior to the start of the season, publicly hinting at retirement and criticizing the possibility of the Panthers acquiring quarterback Baker Mayfield, which they eventually did.

Arizona, meanwhile, had been left shorthanded at receiver thanks to No. 1 target Marquise Brown suffering a serious foot injury. Starters A.J. Green and Rondale Moore have also battled injuries this year, prompting the team to lean more heavily on tight end Zach Ertz and reserve wideout Greg Dortch. Anderson, who was acquired in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick and 2025 seventh-rounder, figures to serve as the No. 4 receiver against the Saints, behind Hopkins, Green and Moore.

Theoretically, Anderson will be most involved as a deep-ball target for QB Kyler Murray, especially with Brown's speed out of the lineup.