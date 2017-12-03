Robbie Gould gets sweet revenge against Bears, sends message to ex-team's sideline

From now until the end of mankind, Dec. 3, 2017 will forever be known as the Robbie Gould Revenge Game. It's the day Gould went into Chicago and singlehandedly beat his former team.

Kicker aren't usually given a chance to claim a "revenge game," but that's what happened on Sunday when the 49ers beat the Bears 15-14 at Soldier Field. Scratch that: The final score was actually Gould 15, Bears 14, because Gould scored every single 49ers point with five field goals, including the game winner in the final seconds.

New franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo picked up the first win of his 49ers career, but he only did that because of Gould.

Immediately after the ball sailed through the uprights, Gould turned toward the Bears sideline and sent a message to his former team.

Can't imagine how this must have felt for Robbie Gould as he yells toward the Bears' sidelines. His 5 field goals, including the final with four seconds to go, gives the 49ers a 15-14 win, sending the Bears to 3-9 on the season. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ftfEyEjI4i — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 3, 2017

After the game, which could be one of the last of the John Fox era, the Bears coach said he didn't see Gould's reaction and declined to comment. Gould called the moment "bittersweet."

With good reason. Gould joined the Bears in 2005 and served as the team's reliable kicker for 11 seasons. He made 85.4 percent of his field goals and 99 percent of his extra points with the Bears. In the playoffs, he never missed a kick, going 6 of 6 on field goals and 19 of 19 on extra points. He was a member of the Bears' team that lost to the Colts in Super Bowl XLI. He functioned as a leader in the locker room. During the Bears' dreadful 2014 season, when Marc Trestman benched quarterback Jay Cutler for Jimmy Clausen, it was Gould who publicly criticized his coach for turning his teammate into a scapegoat. No one has scored more points than Gould (1,207) in the history of the Bears.

His time in Chicago ended on the eve of the 2016 season, when the current Bears regime -- led by GM Ryan Pace and coach Fox -- shockingly cut him to free up $3 million in cap space. They wound up signing Connor Barth to replace him. Barth made 74.4 percent of his field goals in Chicago before getting cut earlier this season. Gould, meanwhile, went on to play for the Giants last year and the 49ers this year.

On Sunday, Gould returned to Chicago for the first time since his sudden departure. He went 5 of 5 and handed the Bears a loss that Fox might not be able to survive. For Gould, it was a chance to leave Chicago with one more memorable moment, and remind Pace and Fox that they never should've cut him.

Per usual, Gould followed through. Per usual, he was as good as go(u)ld.