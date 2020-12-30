Robbie Gould's two missed field goals in Saturday's win over the Arizona Cardinals didn't come back to haunt him at the negotiating table. On Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the veteran kicker is signing a two-year contract extension with the 49ers that will link him to San Francisco through the 2022 season. The deal is worth $7.25 million and is fully guaranteed. Gould's future with the Niners was hanging in the balance over these last few days as the club needed to determine if it was going to pick up half of his $4.5 million base salary by Dec. 31. This extension, however, brings even more clarity to his future with San Francisco.

Not only did Gould miss two field goals (from 41 and 37 yards) in Saturday's win, but he also missed an extra point attempt. That gave Arizona the chance to tie the game on the final drive but the 49ers were ultimately able to come out unscathed. Even with those struggles in that Week 16 contest, Gould has been effective for the 49ers, netting 82.6% of his field goals and 94.7% of his extra points this year.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan even backed Gould after Saturday's win when he was asked if his struggles in Week 16 would impact his contract status, which was one of the initial signs that they weren't going to shy away from him going forward.

"No, you've got to look at the body of work with Robbie (Gould)," said Shanahan. "Robbie's been unbelievable since he's been here for us. He's had an unbelievable year this year. Yeah, it was tough on those situations. Robbie will be harder on himself than anyone. He's played too much football in his career. He's played too much football for us to let one game decide on who he is."

Gould has been in the league since 2005 and really made a name for himself as a member of the Chicago Bears, where he spent 11 seasons (2005-2015). Upon his arrival in San Francisco in 2017, he's continued to kick at a solid level, hitting 88.4% of his field goals and 95% of his extra points.