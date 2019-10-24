Robby Anderson trade rumor: Jets reportedly looking to deal Sam Darnold's top receiver

With less than a week until the 2019 NFL trade deadline, the New York Jets have informed teams around the league they are looking for 2020 draft picks and would be willing to part with wide receiver Robby Anderson in order to get some. That's according to the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta, who reported Thursday the Jets have "made it clear" to other organizations that Anderson, an impending free agent, "can be had" for the right price. This comes just two weeks after Anderson was one of the Jets' heroes during their upset win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Most teams would say the same thing about most players when it comes time to trade, but in this instance, the Jets' apparent openness is notable. That's because Anderson reportedly drew interest at the deadline in 2018, even provoking an offer of a fourth-round draft pick from the Philadelphia Eagles. The Jets refused to deal their speedy wideout at that time, later re-signing Anderson for 2019 on a $3.1 million restricted free agent tender.

With the 2019 deadline approaching, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora believes the Jacksonville Jaguars have Anderson pinpointed as one of their top trade targets. He also suggested a few other teams who make a lot of sense when it comes to trading a future draft pick to get Anderson.

"The Jaguars were recently sellers at the deadline, dealing Jalen Ramsey in a blockbuster," LaCanfora Tweeted. "But with that draft haul in tow they're now looking to add pass catchers. Robby Anderson of the Jets is one prime target. Could be a fit for Eagles, Saints too among others."

At 1-5 near the bottom of the AFC East, the Jets seem like prime candidates to sell talent ahead of the Tuesday, Oct. 29, deadline, especially after putting a dent in their salary-cap space during a free-agent shopping spree in the offseason. New general manager Joe Douglas could also want to put his own stamp on the roster, and with Anderson headed for free agency after the season anyway, New York may very well find suitors willing to part with a draft pick or two in exchange for the Temple product.

The Eagles figure to be on any list of parties interested in Anderson a year after attempting to land the big-play threat, especially with their 2019 deep-ball target, DeSean Jackson, sidelined since Week 2 with an injury. They could also have competition, however, with the Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers among other teams who could use receiving help down the stretch.