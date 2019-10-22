Robby Anderson trade rumors: Landing spots, projected cost for Jets receiver at NFL trade deadline

The 2019 NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and with so many division races still up for grabs and future playoff spots still in sight, there figures to be no shortage of activity leading up to and during the Tuesday after Week 8.

One name, in particular, that should be on the block all the way up to the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Oct. 29: New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson.

Here's a rundown of why Anderson has value, why the Jets could be shopping him, who's most likely to land him and what he'd cost:

Why is he worth trading for?

In a league powered in large part by explosive offense, Anderson makes his living off big plays. Since going undrafted out of Temple in 2016, the lanky wideout has been a consistent deep-ball threat, averaging nearly 15 yards per catch for his career. Though he's sometimes been labeled a one-trick pony, Anderson has the length and elite speed to do that one trick very well, and he's on pace to post his best YPC mark (15.6) this season. Still just 26, he proved in 2017 (63 catches, 941 yards, seven touchdowns) he can be a regular on the outside, he's missed just two games in three and a half seasons, and he costs only $3.095 million this year.

Why would he be traded?

The Jets are 1-5 with basically no shot of cracking the postseason under first-year coach Adam Gase, and with a new general manager in Joe Douglas, they could easily be looking to sell veterans to recoup future draft picks or cap space. Gase probably isn't interested in giving quarterback Sam Darnold even less help in an occasionally atrocious offense, but New York has reportedly listened to offers for Anderson before, and there's been debate about whether the Jets know -- or care -- how to effectively use his skill set. Anderson is also scheduled to hit free agency after this season.

Where could he end up?

Four teams come to mind as the most likely potential destinations:

Carolina Panthers: In place of the injured Cam Newton, Kyle Allen has been good about spreading the ball around, and Christian McCaffrey will remain the centerpiece of their offense moving forward. But with a 4-2 record and a wild card spot squarely on their radar, they could use an added downfield threat at WR3. Anderson wouldn't be so costly or role-demanding that the Panthers would risk disrupting too much, and yet his presence would be confirmation they're all in on making a push in the NFC South.

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers is finally and fully coming alive under coach Matt LaFleur, but now is the time for Green Bay to kick things into even higher gear with the Minnesota Vikings on their tail. Davante Adams already gives them an elite target, but he's banged up, and the rest of the WR/TE bunch isn't that much healthier and/or reliable. Anderson would help them stretch the field off play action, especially if LaFleur gets to reestablish his ground game, and make Green Bay all the more dangerous.

Oakland Raiders: Of the Anderson suitors, the Raiders are probably the most likely to end up regretting the "buyers" label. But at 3-3, they're not that far out of the AFC West lead, with a wild card berth well in range. They've already made two deals for WR help, adding Zay Jones and Trevor Davis, but with Tyrell Williams still hurt, they remain in search of an aerial playmaker. ESPN reported they will be active scouring the market, and they also just got a third-rounder back by dealing cornerback Gareon Conley.

Philadelphia Eagles: Ever since DeSean Jackson hit the sidelines with an abdominal injury in Week 2, the Eagles' offense has been slow and sluggish. After back-to-back blowout losses, they're in desperate need of a spark. Philly reportedly tried landing Anderson in 2018, so GM Howie Roseman should still have interest, not only because the vet would instantly become the team's No. 2 WR but because he's young enough to stick around post-DeSean. Douglas, the Jets' GM, also just came from the Eagles.

What would he cost?

The Eagles reportedly offered a fourth-round pick for Anderson in 2018, but the Jets apparently declined everything that came their way at that point. A year later? With Anderson's age and production, New York would probably hope for something like a fourth-round compensatory pick in the event he stays and then signs elsewhere in 2020. So, ideally, they'd probably try to sell him at a little bit of a higher rate, especially with the Atlanta Falcons snagging a second-rounder for Mohamed Sanu this week. That should make this a fair price:

Projected cost: 2020 third-round pick