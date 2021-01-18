Robert Griffin III's time with the Baltimore Ravens has come to a close. The club announced on Monday that the veteran quarterback is one of four players that were waived as they also signed 11 to reserve/future contracts. Defensive backs Davontae Harris and Tramon Williams along with receiver De'Anthony Harris were the other three players the Ravens let go of.

This puts an end to Griffin's three-year career in Baltimore serving as a backup to both Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson. He started two games for the Ravens and finished his tenure completing 56.9% of his passes for 288 yards a touchdown, and four interceptions. This season, Griffin started one game as Jackson landed on the reserve/COVID-list. He completed seven of his 12 throws and rushed for 68 yards in a 19-14 loss to the Steelers.

The former No. 2 overall pick of Washington back in 2012 seemed to suggest that his time in Baltimore was coming to an end with this tweet following the Ravens divisional-round loss to the Bills on Saturday.

As Griffin heads out the door, quarterback Tyler Huntley was among the 11 players the Ravens signed to a futures contract. The undrafted rookie appeared in spot situations throughout the year but flashed strong promise after Lamar Jackson went down due to a concussion against the Bills over the weekend. As he came in under duress, Huntley went 6-of-13 for 60 yards and running three times for 32 yards