Former quarterback Robert Griffin III knows plenty about injuries and playing through pain. That's why the former Washington QB who was selected No. 2 overall in 2012 couldn't be happier to see the franchise not put their current signal caller at risk this weekend.

Washington declared Jayden Daniels out for the team's Week 3 game against the Raiders with a knee sprain, rather than potentially making that injury worse. Griffin famously played through a knee injury during the 2012 playoffs, leading to a torn ACL, LCL and the meniscus in his right knee. He had reconstructive surgery shortly after and it is widely believed that his career was negatively altered because of the injuries.

"The Washington Commanders are doing the right thing with Jayden Daniels by not playing him with a knee injury," Griffin posted on X. "Don't play with his long term future for short term gain. All players want to play, but it is the organizations job to protect the players future. Bravo."

The 35-year-old knows first hand how important it can be to not push an injury. During his recovery, Griffin suggested that there were many to blame for the injury that came right before his career decline.

Griffin and Daniels followed very similar scripts to start their careers. They were both selected No. 2 overall by Washington and went on to win Rookie of the Year honors. Daniels ended a four-year playoff drought for the franchise in leading the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game. Griffin, meanwhile, helped earn Washington its first division title in over a decade in 2012.