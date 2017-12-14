Robert Griffin III: I can do Carson Wentz-type things, Eagles should bring me in

Robert Griffin III hasn't played in an NFL game in 11 months. And even though he said this week that he turned down offers from the Ravens and Cardinals, the second-overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft still wants to play.

It just has to be the right situation. And for Griffin, the right situation includes Philadelphia, where the Eagles just lost Carson Wentz for the season to an ACL injury.

"You know, I sat here and I watched you banging the hammer for Colin Kaepernick to go there yesterday, right?" Griffin told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith during an appearance Wednesday on ESPN's "First Take" (via the Washington Post). "I think you should be banging the hammer for me to go there. If you want to talk about a guy that can do similar things that Carson can do, why not? Why not? Why not?"

According to Eagles coach Doug Pederson, because the team is happy with backup Nick Foles (who, in 2013, went 8-2 as the Eagles' starter with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions). They're also happy with unproven Nick Sudfeld, originally a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Redskins who has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season game, now serving as Foles' backup.

Griffin, meanwhile, conceded that the Eagles were right to stick with Foles.

"... I think Nick believes that he is the best option right now," RG3 told Smith. "I believe the team believes that he is the best option right now. They have the utmost confidence in him. Pederson was there when they drafted him, when Andy Reid was there, and he was with him in Kansas City, so they've got that vibe together. So I think they'll be okay. They're not going to be the dominant football team that they were when they had Carson Wentz, everybody knows that, but they do need to bring in somebody who can do some Carson Wentz type of things."

And it's those "Carson Wentz type of things" where Griffin feels he can differentiate himself, either in Philly or on any other NFL roster.

"I don't think I'm in a position to come in right away and start for a playoff team next week, just because you need to get in, get used to the guys, get used to the offense," he explained. "But as far as coming in and providing some stability at the backup position, so that if the starter does go down, I think I could definitely do that. I'm prepared, I've been throwing, I've been working out and kept my mind sharp watching the game and studying film. So, from that standpoint, I think I can help."

Turns out, Griffin isn't alone in his thinking; On Monday, CBSSports.com's Cody Benjamin cited RG3 as a possible option in a post-Wentz world, writing: "...[H]e's at least got to be in consideration if you're serious about putting something behind Foles. Despite his own injury history, there's an argument to be made he's got more in the tank than [Kaepernick], and he's got a little bit of playoff experience."

For now, however, both Griffin and Kaepernick remain free agents. And that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon.