Robert Griffin III is perhaps the most qualified person when it comes to discussing the predicament Lamar Jackson faced over the past week. Griffin, after all, saw the trajectory of his career change dramatically after he played through serious injuries during a playoff game during his rookie season.

That may be why Griffin defended Jackson's decision to not play in the Ravens' Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Bengals, as he continues to deal with a PCL sprain that was sustained on Dec. 4. Vick's decision has led to criticism that included former NFL quarterback Michael Vick advising him to "put a brace on it" on national television prior to kickoff.

Griffin, via social media, responded to Vick's comments while showing his support for Jackson. Griffin's post also included a picture of the play that saw him further injure his knee late in Washington's 2012 wild card playoff loss to Seattle. Griffin, who played in that game despite suffering a PCL sprain weeks earlier, was never the same player after he underwent offseason surgery on his knee.

"This is why you don't just put a brace on it and play," Griffin wrote. "Played with no ACL and LCL for my brothers/team. Changed the trajectory of my career. Hindsight is 20/20. I didn't have the luxury of that. Lamar does. He is DOING THE RIGHT THING."

Fortunately for Jackson, he did not put himself in a position to further injure himself by facing the Bengals. In his absence, backup Tyler Huntley played well enough to nearly lead the Ravens to an upset. Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return of a Huntley fumble was the difference between the two teams in what was an evenly matched game.

"No, I don't think you can play like that," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said when asked afterward if the Ravens would have won with Jackson under center. "Obviously, like I said, the way that Tyler was playing was very good, and we had a chance to win this game — more than a chance to win this game. I feel like we controlled this game from start to finish, and it just didn't turn our way."

A more telling postgame quote was authored by Ravens defensive mark Marlon Humphrey, who offered a transparent update on the physical state of Jackson.

"I don't even know if I should say this, but he's like limping around the facility," Humphrey said, via ESPN. "That's kind of the crazy thing that people don't see."

By prioritizing his health, Jackson did not jeopardize his future as he prepares to enter a situation where he would have had no leverage had he gotten injured. Jackson's rookie contract is set to expired after he and the Ravens could not agree on an extension before the season.