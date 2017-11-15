Robert Griffin III says he wants to play for the Texans, help Deshaun Watson

Robert Griffin III last played in an NFL regular season game in Week 17 of the 2016 season. The Browns released him in the offseason and there has been little interest in his services in the months since. Now, more than two months into the 2017 season, Griffin is again looking to get back into the league.

The Texans lost their all-world rookie Deshaun Watson to an ACL injury in early November. They elevated Tom Savage to starter and signed Josh Johnson to serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind Savage's backup, T.J. Yates. But Griffin thinks he has more to offer Houston than just his ability to throw a football.

"Deshaun's an incredible player with a really bright future," Griffin told the Houston Chronicle's John McClain. "I feel like I could help him after my experiences with Washington and Cleveland. I feel like I could help the team. I know a lot of their guys. I think I can do a lot of things they've been doing offensively. Texas is home, and I've always got a soft spot in my heart for Texas."

Griffin starred at Baylor before the Redskins drafted him second overall in 2012. He started 15 games as a rookie and led the team to seven straight wins, a division title and a playoff berth. But Griffin suffered a knee injury in the wild-card matchup against the Seahawks that derailed his career. He was a shell of himself in 2013, and played in just nine games in 2014 and by 2015 as Kirk Cousins grabbed ahold of the starting job in Washington. Griffin signed with the Browns before the 2016 season but injuries and inconsistency plagued him in Cleveland too.

So Griffin waits. And while he does, he continues to work out.

"I'm training and making sure I stay sharp," he said. "I'm not only staying in shape, but I'm working to get better in the film room, too. When my number's called, I'll be ready."

In May, Griffin's former offensive coordinator in Washington, Kyle Shanahan -- who is now the 49ers' head coach -- explained why the quarterback is having trouble finding work.

"You've got to make sure you tailor an offense that fits his skill set," Shanahan said of Griffin, during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. "I look into all of that and I think one thing that's tough when a guy's not your for-sure starter, you need to put in a certain offense to give this guy a chance to be successful.

"That's tough to do when a guy's not your for-sure starter because it's not just about him. It's about the O-line, it's about the running backs, it's about the receivers and it's certainly tough to design an offense around a quarterback when he's competing to be your backup -- if it's different than the rest of the (personnel)."

Griffin, who is now 27, expects to get another chance. And when it comes, he'll be ready.

"I definitely believe it," he said. "That's what you work for. You work to get that opportunity so you can put your best foot forward, and when that time comes, I'll be ready to roll."