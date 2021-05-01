We saw five quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, but we had to wait a while after to see the next signal-caller come off the board. The reigning Super Bowl champions in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally broke the streak by selecting Florida's Kyle Trask with the final pick of the second round, and the Minnesota Vikings then followed suit by taking Kellen Mond out of Texas A&M two picks later.

Tom Brady's job in Tampa is obviously not in jeopardy, but can the same be said about Kirk Cousins in Minnesota? Back in March, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman told reporters that Cousins is their quarterback moving forward, but could that change in 2021? During Bleacher Report's draft show, Cousins' former teammate, Robert Griffin III, said that Cousins will not be happy about the Vikings' second pick in the draft.

"I can tell you right now No. 8 in Minnesota is probably not real happy right now. Because Kellen Mond represents exactly what he doesn't do well. Kellen Mond is a big physical quarterback who can run and throw it all over the field and I don't think that's something No. 8 is able to do -- in Cousins in Minnesota. But, I think that's what the coaching staff and the administration is looking for. Mond had a lot of inconsistencies in his game, and the biggest thing last year was he actually improved drastically, but some NFL evaluators looking over the course of all the years of his starts at Texas A&M, they are still a little skeptical about him. But I would tell you this, with great determination and great coaching, I think this is a guy who could be a real riser over the course of his career. And as you see, Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time, taking them to 8-8, 9-7 seasons. If he has a bad start to the year like he did last year, I could see the fans and maybe the organization leaning towards Mond if he comes in and impresses."

Mond was a four-year starter for the Aggies who got better with experience, and became just the third quarterback in SEC history to pass for over 9,000 yards to go along with over 1,500 yards rushing. He left A&M as the most prolific quarterback in Aggies history, as his 9,961 passing yards and 71 passing touchdowns rank first in program history.

Griffin's comments certainly make sense considering what has been going on in Green Bay over the past few days. It appears the Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers are on the outs, and it is an internal feud that was ignited by the Packers taking a quarterback with their top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cousins doesn't hold the kind of power Rodgers does, so these situations aren't 100% comparable. Still, there's no doubt the drafting of Mond puts pressure on the Vikings' starting quarterback, and is something he's probably not ecstatic about. Cousins has gone 25-21-1 during his three seasons in Minnesota, and has two years left on his contract. If anything, Griffin is right in saying Cousins will be on a shorter leash in 2021.