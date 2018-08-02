Robert Griffin III scuttled possible shot at 2020 Olympics in track after Ravens came calling

It has been six years since Robert Griffin III burst onto the scene with the Redskins. He won rookie offensive player of the year honors, helped Washington win its final seven regular-season games and the division, and qualify for the playoffs. That was the apex of his career; the nadir quickly followed and RG3 has been mostly a spectator -- including spending last season out of football entirely -- ever since.

But the Ravens signed Griffin in April and he and rookie Lamar Jackson are currently in the mix for the backup job alongside behind Joe Flacco.

During Griffin's year away from the game he continued to train because leaving football "never crossed his mind."

"Anyone going through something hard has doubts," Griffin told the Washington Post's Sam Fortier. "My wife would say, 'Why are you doing this? Why are you running these hills? Why are you throwing these footballs, studying this film? You're not getting that call. Why keep doing that?'"

Griffin's wife, Grete Sadeiko, is an Estonian heptathlete. Griffin spent the summer of 2017 training with Brooks Johnson, who also trained Sadeiko, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. There Griffin, who ran the 400-meter hurdles at Baylor and made it to the 2008 Olympic Trials semifinals, split time between football and track-and-field workouts and even considered a comeback in the latter. Fortier writes that RG3 spoke to Johnson about preparing for a decathlon or the 110-meter hurdles.

"He didn't look at himself as RGIII," sprinter Justin Gatlin said of his workouts with Griffin. "He looked at himself as Robert. He was hungry, and he had another a shot to get back out there. ... He is an Olympic-level talent. It didn't take a lot to get him technically sound."

But everything changed when the Ravens called earlier this year and Griffin jumped at the chance for another shot in the NFL, calling Baltimore's interest "a message from God" and adding that "things don't just happen by accident."

"I know what God's called me to do," he said. "He's called me to play football at a high level, inspire men, lead men. That's why I didn't have any doubt in what I was doing."

Griffin still has to make the Ravens' roster. The team hasn't kept more than two quarterbacks on its final 53-man roster in seven years and Flacco and Jackson aren't going anywhere.

"It'll be a tough decision, because anytime you keep one player at one position extra, it's one less player at another position that you have to decide to lose," coach John Harbaugh said recently, via PennLive.com. "We'll let that happen when the time comes."

For now, Griffin is only focused on what he can control, which includes playing in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game when the Ravens meet the Bears.

"I'm excited to go play football again," he said.