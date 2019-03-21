Robert Griffin III set to fill Ravens' backup QB spot after agreeing to terms on two-year deal in Baltimore

Lamar Jackson won't have Joe Flacco in the Ravens' quarterback room next season, but he will have at least one familiar face.

The Ravens announced on Thursday that Robert Griffin III will be returning to Baltimore to serve as Jackson's backup. After originally signing RG3 to a one-year deal in 2018, the Ravens are giving him slightly more security this time around as the two sides have agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will keep Griffin in Baltimore through the 2020 season.

Griffin seemed pretty excited by the news.

With the Ravens going to a run-heavy offense under Jackson, the decision to re-sign Griffin was a no-brainer. The former first-round pick has a similar skillset to Jackson, which means the Ravens wouldn't really have to change their offense too much if Jackson were to suffer an injury.

The Ravens saw first-hand what Griffin was capable of in 2018 and that's because he played in two games while Jackson was injured. The first game came in Week 13 after Jackson briefly went into concussion protocol during a 26-16 win over the Falcons. In that game, RG3 came out and went 2 of 4 for 21 yards while leading the Ravens to a field goal during his lone offensive possession on the field.

RG3 also saw some action the next week during a 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. In that game, Griffin came in for the Ravens' final two plays after Jackson injured his ankle. Due to his playing style, Jackson is susceptible to injury, which is a big reason why Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta put such an emphasis on signing a good backup quarterback this offseason.

"I think that position is often overlooked, unless you need that guy, and then he becomes critical," DeCosta said back in February, via the team's official website. "We want to make sure we have a good backup in place regardless of Lamar Jackson being quarterback or somebody else being the quarterback. Having two quarterbacks is essential in the NFL. There's no faster way to ruin your season than to get your starting quarterback hurt and not having an effective backup quarterback. Your season is basically over at that point."

On Griffin's end, the deal comes less than two years after it looked like his football career might be over. The former Heisman Trophy winner sat out the entire 2017 season because no one would sign him, but that changed in 2018 when the Ravens decided to take a gamble and give him a one year deal. The gamble obviously paid off because the Ravens now have a backup quarterback in place for at least the next two years.