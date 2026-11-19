Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have advanced in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027 selection process, per The Hall. They advanced following votes by the Coach and Contributor subcommittee.

Kraft and Belichick were up for a gold jacket last year but were not selected in the final round, to the surprise of many.

To make the Pro Football Hall of Fame, candidates need approval from at least 80% of the full Selection Committee after additional rounds of voting at the annual selection meeting in early 2027, ahead of Super Bowl LXI.

There will be a total of 15 candidates — 13 players yet to be determined, one coach (Belichick) and one contributor (Kraft) — considered. The selection process involves reducing the list to 10 candidates, then to seven. From there, selectors can vote for six of the seven, and any candidate who reaches that 80% mark will be elected in the Class of 2027. Between three and seven new members will be selected, per the bylaws.

The other four nominees to reach the final vote in the coach category were Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves and Mike Shanahan. The other nominees to reach the final vote in the contributor category this year were Ralph Hay, Virginia McCaskey, Doug Williams and John Wooten.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027 will be announced at NFL Honors in Los Angeles in February. Members will be enshrined in Canton in August.

Kraft became the principal owner of the Patriots in 1994, buying the team for $172 million, and was integral not only to the team's dynasty but also to keeping the team in Massachusetts.

Kraft and Belichick worked together for decades, bringing unprecedented success to New England in the form of six Super Bowl rings. It all started when Kraft hired Belichick, who at the time had an offer from the New York Jets, as head coach in 1999.

During his time with the Patriots, Belichick had a 266-121 record, with a resume that included 17 AFC East titles, 13 AFC Championship Game appearances, and nine Super Bowl appearances.

Things between the two didn't end perfectly, with rumors of tension and disagreements. The Patriots struggled immediately after quarterback Tom Brady left in 2020, and eventually the team and Belichick parted ways in 2023.

While the relationship may not have ended on great terms, Kraft still speaks highly of his former HC, calling him the "greatest coach of all time." When Belichick was not selected to the Hall of Fame in the last go-around, Kraft said he should've been a unanimous selection.

"Whatever perceptions may exist about any personal differences between Bill and me, I strongly believe Bill Belichick's record and body of work speak for themselves," Kraft said at the time, via the Associated Press. "As head coach of the New England Patriots for more than two decades, he set the standard for on-field excellence, preparation, and sustained success in the free agency and salary cap era of the National Football League. He is the greatest coach of all time and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer."

Brady also spoke out after Belichick was not elected, saying, "If he's not a first-ballot Hall of Famer, there's really no coach that should ever be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, which is completely ridiculous because people deserve it. He's incredible."

Belichick is currently the coach at North Carolina.