Robert Kraft, Bob McNair to make huge donations to Hurricane Harvey relief fund

Two NFL owners are prepared to make sizable donations to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, which has devastated Houston with flooding.

On Monday, Texans owner Bob McNair announced that he'll be donating $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston's flood relief fund. Meanwhile Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that he'll match up to $1 million in donations made to the American Red Cross in support of the Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund. Finally, Cowboys executive vice president Charlotte Jones Anderson revealed that the NFL Foundation will match McNair's $1 million donation. It's also worth noting that Texans' star J.J. Watt helped raise almost $775,000 as of 7 p.m. ET on Monday. The goal has now been upped to $1 million.

"These dollars will be put to go use in the relief and recovery efforts," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Monday, per NFL.com. "We also hope our actions will encourage others to do whatever they can to help their neighbors in need right now."

O'Brien then dedicated the season to the city and people of Houston.

"You know football, obviously, is important, but I think the most important thing right now is doing everything we can for our city. I can tell you right now, we're going to dedicate this season to the city of Houston, to the people of Houston," he said. "There are no guarantees in football -- that's not what I'm here to say. But I will guarantee this team will go out every Sunday, Monday, Thursday -- whenever they ask us to play -- and we'll play our asses off for the city of Houston, I promise you that."

Earlier on Monday, the NFL moved the Texans' preseason game against the Cowboys on Thursday from Houston to Arlington, Texas due to public safety concerns.

Highway 59 at 610 in Houston at 3:30 local time pic.twitter.com/vmWwyK5Ok3 — Manny Fernandez (@mannyNYT) August 28, 2017 Unbelievable Before & After of the flooding on Buffalo Bayou in #Houston from #Harvey. (Via streetreporter on Youtube) pic.twitter.com/a6FXIh0rtq — Matt Reagan (@ReaganMatt) August 27, 2017 A reporter in Houston spotted a truck driver stuck in the flood. She was able to flag down police who saved his life live on TV. Holy crap. pic.twitter.com/v2nNjxJ12P — Jessie 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) August 27, 2017

"Houston is a special city to our family and our organization," Kraft said. "The New England Patriots and our fans have celebrated two of our franchise's greatest and most memorable moments in Houston. The city was a tremendous host for Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004 and once again this past February for Super Bowl LI. Houston could not have provided more support to us during those visits, and we welcome the opportunity to provide this support when Houston needs it most. When natural disasters have impacted our country, they have always unified communities and rallied support throughout the nation. We have already heard stories of heroic rescues and strangers helping strangers in this time of need. These stories have inspired us, as we always encourage bringing communities together, building bridges and helping others. We are eager to join in these efforts and provide our support."

According to CBS News, the National Weather Service doesn't expect flooding to peak until Wednesday or Thursday.

"We are not out of the woods yet," Elaine Duke, Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said Monday morning. "Harvey is still a dangerous and historic storm."