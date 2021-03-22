The first year in the post-Tom Brady era saw the New England Patriots fall flat on their face en route to failing to make the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2008, and only the second time since Brady began the season as full-time starter in 2001. Needless to say, it created a sour taste in the mouth of both head coach Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, who are both happy for Brady's immediate success in Year 1 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- while also refusing to wait years to get back to their own winning ways.

To that end, they went on an absolute onslaught in 2021 free agency, grabbing a slew of top talent to reload the chamber for the coming season. It began with re-signing Cam Newton to one-year deal and the flood gates flew open from there, with tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry heading to Boston to join other top-bill new additions like linebacker Matthew Judon, along with wideouts Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and others. And their check writing wasn't exclusive to wooing players into the building, but also in making sure key in-house free agents stayed put -- e.g., the team-friendly four-year deal on Super Bowl-winning center David Andrews.

"We had the second or third-most cap room at the start of free agency," Kraft told Peter King of NBC Sports of the spending spree. "This year, instead of having 10 or 12 teams competing for most of the top players, there were only two or three. And in my 27 years as owner, I've never had to come up with so much capital before."

The Patriots began the offseason with the third-most cap space at roughly $69 million and, as he said, he's not accustomed to sitting on that much salary cap cash to open free agency. Having won six Super Bowls over the previous two decades, one thing Kraft will never accustomed to, however, is losing.

"It's like investing in the stock market," Kraft added. "You take advantage of corrections and inefficiencies in the market when you can, and that's what we did here."

And while he's not making any promises, Kraft is making it clear the Patriots aren't looking for a lengthy rebuild.

"We'll see [how this all goes]," he said. "Nothing is guaranteed, and I'm very cognizant of that. But we're not in the business to be in business. We're in this business to win."



He's proven that time and again, but never without Brady, and he and Belichick both know their legacy will continue having that asterisk next to it until they wipe it away in much the same way Brady did his in Tampa last season. So, yes, the Patriots are pulling out the big guns in 2021, and going hunting to potentially regain their usually pre-fit AFC East crown.