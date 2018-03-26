Robert Kraft leaves touching letter for Parkland survivors heading to March for Our Lives

Over the weekend, at least 1.2 million people participated in the various March for Our Lives events around the world, according to a pair of researchers. The biggest and most central of those marches was in Washington, D.C. Some of the survivors of the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. got a lift from Florida to D.C. from a well-known football figure: Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

According to The MMQB, Kraft lent one of the Patriots' two airplanes to "about half of the families of the 17 victims, a handful of the students who were injured, and a group of students who would be performing their original song, 'Shine,' at the march." Kraft did not travel to the march himself, but lent the plane as a favor to former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who herself is a survivor of a shooting.

When the survivors and their families got on the plane, they found a note from Kraft as well as a Patriots hat waiting for them on each of their seats.

When Parkland families boarded the Patriots team plane that would take them to D.C. for the #marchforourlives, they found a letter from Robert Kraft and a Patriots baseball hat waiting on their seats. https://t.co/lZG4Awsjx4 pic.twitter.com/0dDvR8ddLL — The MMQB (@theMMQB) March 26, 2018

"On behalf of the New England Patriots organization, I want to express our support as you travel to Washington for this weekend's March for Our Lives," the letter reads. "In the wake of incredible tragedy, we have hurt for you, mourned with you and been inspired by you. It is an honor for us to now partner with you as you push for progress. Your community is stirring our country towards a better future. That is the true mark of a patriot. Thank you for your leadership and inspiration. Best wishes as you prepare to takeoff on your journey."

Kraft did not comment for the SI story, but when approached at the owner's meetings on Monday he said that "something's not right and we've got to fix it." He also professed hope that "our friends in Washington" (presumably referring to Congress and the president) can help.