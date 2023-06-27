After a tumultuous 2022 season where New England missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the arrow does seem to be pointing up as the club prepares for 2023. The Patriots brought in Bill O'Brien to lead the offense, added some high-upside weapons in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki (and are in the mix for DeAndre Hopkins) while boasting a promising young defense. Given those improvements, it's not surprising to hear that owner Robert Kraft is optimistic about his club's chances this season.

That said, as Kraft was expressing to reporters at a "Merch Madness: Fan Gear Giveaway" event at the Patriots facility his excitement for the coming year, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin jumped in and said, "One thing I know about you, you won't be satisfied if one thing doesn't happen, right? What's it that makes it all worthwhile?"

Kraft quickly responded with, "Number 7," via MassLive.com.

Of course, the Patriots owner is referring to winning the franchise's seventh championship. That next championship (whenever it may come) will be a significant one for the organization as it'll be the first and only title without Tom Brady, who left the franchise following the 2019 season for Tampa Bay.

While the Patriots may be improved from a year ago, the road will be difficult for Bill Belichick's club. The AFC is tremendously deep and the division got much more difficult with the Jets acquiring Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Packers this offseason. Kraft previously stated that the AFC East is now the most difficult division in the NFL, but reiterated his optimism for what this 2023 may be able to pull off after making some positive moves this offseason.

"I'm really excited for this upcoming season and training camp. I think we've had a great offseason," Kraft said. "I like our draft. We probably play in the toughest division in football, but I love our team."

New England is coming off an 8-9 campaign in 2022 and currently owns the worst odds to win the AFC East in 2023, according to Caesars Sportsbook.