The New England Patriots haven't made the playoffs in three years -- their longest drought since Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994. The dynasty that once defined the NFL, with six Super Bowl titles in 18 seasons, is firmly in the rearview mirror. But Kraft is embracing change as the franchise enters a new era.

"The last two years were the worst of my 31 years of ownership," Kraft told ESPN's Adam Schefter in an interview at Fanatics Fest this past weekend. "We have to change that. We have a new coach in Mike Vrabel who is really connected with the players, doing great work."

Since Tom Brady's departure in 2019, New England has made just one playoff appearance -- a Wild Card loss in 2021. The eight combined wins over the past two seasons are the fewest in any two-year span under Kraft. The brief and rocky start to the post-Bill Belichick era began with Jerod Mayo, who was fired after just one season.

Kraft believes Vrabel can steer the franchise back on course. The former Patriots linebacker and a key part of three Super Bowl-winning teams is now tasked with building a new identity while upholding the same championship standard.

New England retooled its roster this offseason with key additions, including All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs and center Garrett Bradbury, as well as defensive standouts Harold Landry III, Milton Williams and Carlton Davis III. The Patriots also invested in the trenches through the draft, selecting LSU tackle Will Campbell at No. 4, and then Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round -- all part of an effort to build around former No. 3 overall pick quarterback Drake Maye.

"We have a young quarterback and a lot of great free agent veterans who came in, a great draft class," Kraft said. "We're going to have fun this year, I promise."

Winning the AFC East has become unfamiliar territory for the Patriots, who haven't claimed a division title since 2019, capping off a dominant run of 17 crowns in 19 years of the Brady era. Still, Kraft hasn't lost sight of that championship standard, and he's eager to bring it back.

"Thirty-one years of ownership, I'm very proud," Kraft said. "There was only one home playoff game for 34 years. I sat in the stands in 1978, Earl Campbell ran for over 100 yards and we lost. One home playoff game. We've owned the team for 31 years, we've had 27 home playoff games and we're privileged to win 23, I want that record to keep going."