Robert Kraft says the Patriots have finally solved their Super Bowl banner problem
The Patriots only have room for four Super Bowl banners, but now they've won five titles
If the Patriots have learned one thing this offseason, it's that there is at least one downside to winning five Super Bowls: There's nowhere to put the banners.
As noted earlier this offseason, Gillette Stadium was only designed to hold four Super Bowl banners, which probably seemed like more than enough banner space for the Patriots when the stadium originally opened back in 2002.
Unfortunately, the architect clearly underestimated the combination of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, otherwise he would've made enough space for 12 banners at Gillette.
Anyway, after winning Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXIX and XLIX, New England officially ran out of space for Super Bowl banners.
Here's a look at the space that the Patriots use to hang their championship banners.
As you can see, there's only enough room for four banners, with two hanging on the left side of the videoboard and two more hanging on the right side.
So what are the Patriots going to do with their fifth banner?
The most charitable thing to do would be to give it to the Browns, but since that's not going to happen, let's focus on reality.
According to Patriots owner Robert Kraft, the team has finally solved the problem of where to put the fifth banner. During an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio on Monday, Kraft revealed that the Patriots had to slightly redesign the stadium to accommodate the fifth banner.
"We had a high-class problem because we had no more room to put banners, so we had to change the construction around," Kraft said.
Although Kraft wouldn't specifically say where the fifth banner is going, we know the banner problem has been solved and that fans will be getting a "surprise" when the Pariots host the NFL regular season opener on Sept. 7.
"We have a little surprise for our fans that night that should be very cool," Kraft said.
If the Patriots are smart, they made enough enough room to fit about seven more banners.
As for his team's 34-28 Super Bowl win over the Falcons, Kraft said that six months later, he's still basking in the victory.
"I'm still living it and enjoying it," Kraft said. "I don't wear rings, but I have a thing now. If we're privileged to go all the way like that, I carry the ring in my pocket every day until the start of the new season."
As for all you Patriots haters out there, Kraft isn't offended that you hate his team.
"I know there's some people that kind of hate us, and I understand it," Kraft said.
Kraft doesn't even hate that you hate his team. That's almost enough to make you not want to hate them.
-
Why Beckham won't be NFL's highest-paid
Beckham is likely to become the NFL's top-paid WR, but QBs rule the salary landscape
-
Goodell talks cold Super Bowls tanking
The NFL's experiment in New Jersey apparently didn't go the way the league planned
-
Marty B not willing to die for football
Bennett does not share the same opinion as the Jets safety about the dangers of football
-
Edelman, Gilmore fight at Patriots camp
Training camp tensions boiled over for the wide receiver and cornerback
-
Ex-Broncos, Jets T Ryan Clady retires
Clady claimed that he didn't feel as inspired with training camps rolling around
-
NFL offers to work on marijuana study
The league is still unlikely to change its marijuana policy until the next collective bargaining...
Add a Comment