Decades after an admittedly sour working relationship and subsequent breakup, two pillars of the New England Patriots are coming together out of respect for team history, with Patriots owner Robert Kraft announcing Tuesday the future induction of former coach Bill Parcells into the team's Hall of Fame.

Parcells, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013, has never been shy to describe disagreements he had under Kraft's watch as Patriots head coach from 1993-1996. After a recent personal phone call from Kraft, however, the longtime coach accepted entry into the Patriots' top honorary group.

"In the early 1990s, the Patriots were in disarray," Kraft said in a team statement. "But the hiring of Bill Parcells in 1993, a two-time Super Bowl champion, brought instant credibility to the franchise. We had never had a head coach with his credentials. He was a master motivator and always got the most out of his players. ... As a five-time finalist for our Hall of Fame, I am sure he would have been voted in eventually, but I wanted to expedite the process so he can enjoy the ceremony. I look forward to welcoming Bill back to Foxborough and celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame."

Parcells led the Patriots to two playoff appearances in four seasons on the job, including a trip to Super Bowl XXXI, which New England lost to the Green Bay Packers. He was also responsible for hiring Bill Belichick, who would go on to replace him as head coach and win six Super Bowls over 24 seasons.