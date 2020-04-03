Robert Quinn says choice between Bears, Falcons in free agency was a 'coin flip'

Robert Quinn had a difficult decision to make in free agency with two logical suitors (the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons interested in bidding for the veteran pass rusher. Quinn ultimately chose the Bears, using a very simple procedure to make that decision.

"I really couldn't make up my mind, so I had to do it the honest way," Quinn said, explaining how his decision came down to a coin flip (via Chris Emma of 670 The Score). "The Bears were on the right side."

Quinn later clarified his remarks, not actually using heads or tails to determine his next team. Quinn said it was meant to illustrate the closeness of his decision, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic. Quinn signed a five-year, $70 million contract with $30 million guaranteed at signing. Quite the payday for the 29-year-old pass rusher, an amount that seemed unfathomable for Quinn once free agency started.

Now comes the next question. Did Atlanta really offer Quinn the same amount per year as Chicago? The Falcons settled on Dante Fowler Jr., signing him to a three-year, $45 million contract a week after failing to land Quinn. The Falcons appeared willing to pay top dollar for a premium edge rusher, but five years and $30 million guaranteed for a 29-year-old may have been too rich for their blood.

Signing the 25-year-old Fowler to fewer years may have been the better move for Atlanta. Fowler recorded 11.5 sacks, 58 tackles and finished with 54 pressures last season. The more-established Quinn netted 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles to go with 34 tackles and 47 pressures.

The Falcons and the Bears would have been a good fit for Quinn, but the Falcons may have received the better deal by losing out on Quinn. They were fortunate to be on the left side of the coin.