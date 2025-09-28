The Jacksonville Jaguars found a way to upset the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, 26-21, but there was some interesting action after the final whistle.

As the players made their ways back to their respective locker rooms, Fox cameras picked up Jaguars coach Liam Coen sharing some pointed remarks towards 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. The cameras appeared to show Jaguars offensive lineman Robert Hainsey physically holding his coach back, and 49ers staff doing the same for Saleh.

Check out what happened.

If you were unaware, these two coaches were in the headlines this week. Saleh told reporters that the Jaguars have a "really advanced signal-stealing-type system where they always find a way to put themselves in an advantageous situation." Saleh made sure to mention that this system is legal, but it definitely has a negative connotation when you consider what happened with Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines. Either way, apparently the coaches that come from the Sean McVay tree are elite at stealing signs.

"They're almost elite in that regard. That whole entire tree from Sean [McVay] to Kevin O'Connell to all of those guys, they all do it," Saleh said. "There's challenges. They're going to catch us in some situations where they have the advantage and we've just got to play sound, fundamental football and do our best to out-execute them."

Coen was asked about his signal-stealing operation on Friday, but he deflected.

"I'm not gonna speak on that fully right now," Coen said with a smile. "We have a huge game for us coming up, we've got a great defense that we've got to go and attack and that's where our whole mindset and mentality is right now. ... Again, we're really trying to focus on a darn good defense."

We don't know for sure what the two coaches were debating when they excited the field on Sunday, but it's natural to assume it had something to do with Saleh's comments regarding stealing signals.