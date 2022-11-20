The Jets entered Sunday's rematch with the Patriots as one of the NFL's 10 worst offenses, but even they couldn't match their low standards in New England. Totaling just 103 yards, with six first downs and a single three-point scoring drive, New York fell to 6-4 thanks to its 10-3 loss in Week 11. Asked afterward about the inability of quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense to capitalize on an "outstanding" outing from the defense, coach Robert Saleh was profanely blunt: "It was dog shit," he told reporters.

Wilson, in particular, turned in one of his least productive outings of the season, which is saying something considering the 2021 first-round pick entered Sunday as one of the NFL's least efficient starters. The QB went just 9 of 22 for 75 yards, averaging 3.5 yards per attempt, with zero touchdowns and a near-interception on a key third down. The Jets ultimately finished with more punts (10) than Wilson had completed passes, and the signal-caller has now thrown just four TDs and five picks in seven games.

Wilson, however, didn't seem nearly as concerned about the Jets' offensive ineptitude after Sunday's loss to the Patriots. Asked if he felt like he let New York's defense down after that unit allowed just three points (New England's lone TD came on special teams), Wilson replied quickly and dismissively to reporters, shaking his head as he did so: "No. No."

He and the Jets will return in Week 12 against the Bears (3-8), who fell to the Falcons on Sunday.