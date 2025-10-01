San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh made headlines last week when he pointed out what he called a "really advanced signal-stealing-type system" in his assessment of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense. After a heated postgame spat with Jaguars coach Liam Coen, who took clear exception to what was an apparent accusation of rules-skirting, Saleh walked back his comments.

Saleh said in the wake of the vulgar exchange with Coen that he merely meant to compliment the Jaguars for their in-depth preparation and ability to identify and adjust to defensive play calls.

"It's all good," Saleh said on Tuesday. "Whatever happened on Sunday doesn't change how I feel. In my heart, I genuinely was trying to give a compliment. I own the fact that I probably used a wrong choice of words. But however you want to word it, they're really, really good at putting their players in position to be successful."

In his initial comments, Saleh softened his verbiage when he noted that there is nothing illegal about the Jaguars' preparation and that it is common throughout the NFL. Teams are, in fact, allowed to use broadcast footage and All-22 film to identify opponents' signs and tendencies. They are not, however, allowed to film signals from unauthorized areas, including the sideline or press box.

"As coaches, we're always chasing leverage," said Saleh. "They're trying to have winning leverage. We're trying to take leverage away. Everyone in the league is trying to find every avenue they can. As a coach watching their tape, I recognized the amount of hours that must be spent to be able to build formations and to be able to find every little indicator they can to give their players a chance to be in a successful position. That's exhausting."

He continued: "Every team does it, some do it better than others, and it was my way of acknowledging that these guys are really, really, really good at it. Like I said, Sunday doesn't change that. I think Liam's doing a hell of a job. I really do. You can tell that team is really taking on his personality. I hope they came out of the game healthy, and I wish them the best of luck throughout the rest of the season. I wish I could have found a better choice of words, but my intent was always to compliment that staff."

Sign stealing is a sensitive subject in the football world after the scandal that occurred at Michigan, wherein the NCAA concluded the Wolverines conducted an elaborate advanced scouting scheme to illegally identify upcoming opponents' play calls.

"Obviously, I did a poor job with the word choice," Saleh said. "I mean, if I said the word 'film study,' I don't think we're really talking about this. But I used 'signal stealing' and that's why I was so adamant about 'legally' -- I was just struggling for a word."

After the Jaguars defeated the 49ers on Sunday, Coen skirted a handshake with Saleh and engaged in a verbal altercation with the coordinator. Saleh could be heard on camera telling Coen that he intended to compliment him -- a stance he confirmed after the game.

"The intent was to say exactly what I just said, that I think he's doing a really nice job, which I do," said Saleh. "I just wanted to let him know that I appreciate the way he's going about his business with his football team."

As for what caused him to respond to Coen in such a vulgar and aggressive manner, Saleh said, "Everyone has a trigger, I guess."