The New York Jets are new and improved heading into 2023. While most will simply be looking at the quarterback position when talking about the club's seismic change this offseason, the wide receiver room has also been turned upside down as well. Over the last few months, the Jets have brought in a trio of pass-catchers into the wide receiver room: Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb. That's not even mentioning that reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson is already on the roster.

Given those additions and Wilson established as the No. 1 option, the status of veteran Corey Davis has recently been brought into the limelight by those questioning whether or not he'll remain with the Jets heading into 2023. After all, Davis -- who signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract in 2021 -- hasn't lived up to expectations over his tenure. In 22 games, he's hauled in only 66 passes for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns.

Corey Davis NYJ • WR • #84 TAR 64 REC 32 REC YDs 536 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

With the new guard coming in and Davis set to have a base salary of $10.5 million for this season, he was looked at as a possible cut candidate, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

"He's gonna be on the team, yeah," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters when directly asked about Davis' future with the team on Friday, via NFL.com.

One thing that may be keeping Davis' spot on New York's roster secure is the 6-foot-3, 209-pounder's size.

"Again, the cool thing with what (offensive coordinator) Nathaniel (Hackett's) bringing and this whole system is there is a lot of versatility amongst the receivers in terms of them being able to play multiple spots," Saleh said. "The one thing when Corey got hurt last year, we got small pretty quick, if you guys remember. It felt like this year, bringing in Allen and having Corey, we have a lot bigger personnel now. There's a lot of grinding that goes on in the run game, the red zone. All those big-boy catches that happened off the play-action pass those things where Allen and Corey excel. It's not just to limit them to those. We're gonna see how they play within the system over OTAs and training camp, and their roles will be defined more. But to have him, you can never have enough receivers.

"To have a guy like Allen and Corey, and then you add Garrett, and you add Mecole with all the speed, and all the competition that's gonna happen at that 5, 6 spot, Randall and all that, it's a really cool group of receivers, and I'm excited to see how it shakes out."

Of course, it's important to note that it's easy for Saleh to say that Davis will be on the team this season in May. What'll be interesting is to see if that holds true at the end of the summer when New York will be faced with a number of tough decisions as they trim their 90-man roster down to the opening 53 players.