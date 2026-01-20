Robert Saleh is returning to the main chair, finalizing a deal to become head coach of the Tennessee Titans, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Saleh, 46, spent the 2025 season in his second stint as defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, managing an injured unit that nevertheless advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Titans brass spent Monday interviewing Saleh and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy before selecting Saleh, who will get a second chance at helming an NFL franchise. He previously led the New York Jets to a 20-36 record over three-plus seasons, getting fired five games into the 2024 campaign.

After going 4-12 in 2021, he guided the Jets to consecutive 7-10 seasons on the strength of a defense that finished fourth and 12th in the NFL in points allowed, respectively. In 2023, the Jets' season was quickly derailed by Aaron Rodgers' Achilles injury, sustained during the team's first offensive series of the season.

Similar to his start with the Jets, Saleh is linking with a Titans team that has not had much success in recent years. The Titans finished 3-14 this season, last in the AFC South. Tennessee got an up-close and personal look at Saleh in a 37-24 loss to San Francisco on Dec. 14.

The Titans do have several promising young players, though, specifically quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It'll be up to Saleh and his staff to help Ward and the rest of the Titans' young core realize their potential in the years to come.