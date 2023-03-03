It's no secret the New York Jets are in the market for a new starting quarterback. New York has already met with former Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr, and the franchise is reportedly exploring everything -- from Aaron Rodgers to Geno Smith, per Sports Illustrated. However, the Jets also want to keep a couple of the quarterbacks they already have on roster.

While former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was benched in the middle of last season, New York's brass has been consistent in saying that they are not giving up on him just yet. The Jets also apparently want to re-sign Mike White, who was New York's best quarterback in 2022.

"He should be on this roster," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said of White, via Pro Football Talk.

White signed a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason, and he can explore free agency in the coming weeks if he so desires. In an interview this week with Audacy's AM 560 Sports WQAM in Miami, White said on "The Joe Rose Show" that he "would love" to be back with the Jets in 2023, but that he also has interest in heading home and joining the rival Miami Dolphins.

"Oh, hundred percent," White said when asked if he'd be interested in a backup job in Miami, per NFL.com. "Selfishly, from a personal standpoint, obviously growing up down there, I'd love to go home. But from a football standpoint, it's a very talented offense, really good, young group of guys. You can tell they're starting to build something special down there. I would love to be a part of it."

While White went 1-3 as the Jets starter last season, he got the offense back on track after Wilson's struggles. White threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in his first start of the season against the Chicago Bears in Week 12. All in all in 2022, he completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

White suffered a ribs injury in his third start of the season against the Buffalo Bills, and ended up missing three of the last four games. Originally a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, White found his way to the Jets in 2019, and is someone Saleh appears to trust in his quarterback room.