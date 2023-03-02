It's no secret the New York Jets are in the market for a new starting quarterback. New York has already met with former Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr, and the franchise is reportedly exploring everything -- from Aaron Rodgers to Geno Smith, per Sports Illustrated. However, the Jets also want to keep a couple of the quarterbacks they already have on roster.

While former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson was benched in the middle of last season, New York's brass has been consistent in saying that they are not giving up on him just yet. The Jets also apparently want to re-sign Mike White, who was New York's best quarterback in 2022.

"He should be on this roster," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said of White, via Pro Football Talk.

White signed a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason, and he can explore free agency in the coming weeks if he so desires. While White went 1-3 as the starter last season, he got the offense back on track after Wilson's struggles. White threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in his first start of the season against the Chicago Bears in Week 12. All in all in 2022, he completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

White suffered a ribs injury in his third start of the season against the Buffalo Bills, and ended up missing three of the last four games. Originally a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, White found his way to the Jets in 2019, and is someone Saleh appears to trust in his quarterback room.