The Minnesota Vikings released star running back Dalvin Cook on Friday, and the four-time Pro Bowler is expected to garner some interest on the open market. Minnesota has been unable to find a trade partner for Cook due to his large contract, and now, it's expected he will have the liberty of choosing his next landing spot.

One of those landing spots could be with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, who will at least explore the possibility of adding one of the best running backs in the NFL.

"Obviously we'll turn the stones over on that one," head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday, via SNY. "But again, that'll probably be more of a Joe (Douglas) question. I'm not sure how the money works on that."

This is a pretty notable response, especially considering how Saleh addressed the possibility of adding Ezekiel Elliott earlier in the offseason.

If you are curious about the Jets' money situation, it's actually one of the best in the NFL. Per Over The Cap, New York has $24.79 million at its disposal. That ranks No. 4 among all NFL teams. However, keep in mind that the Jets are working on what will surely be a big-time extension for star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

The Jets expect to be a contender in 2023 despite residing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. This young squad has been on the rise for a couple seasons, and now, they appear to have some stability at the most important position with the addition of Rodgers. Should the Jets pursue Cook? Let's address a few pros and cons.

Pros of signing Dalvin Cook

He's a good player

Cook has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons, and is the only NFL player to rush for 1,110-plus yards in each of the last four years. Since 2019, Cook has the third-most rushing yards (5,024), second-most rushing touchdowns (43) and second-most rushing first downs (258). Bottom line, the 27-year-old running back is a great player.

The Jets had the No. 26-ranked rushing offense in the league last year, and adding Cook would certainly improve this offensive attack. The Jets do have some talented running backs on roster, but adding another weapon would just help Rodgers.

Keeps him away from Miami and Buffalo

If the Jets sign Cook, not only would they score a star running back, but they would also keep a star running back from their two biggest rivals. The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are arguably the top two favorites to land Cook. He's a Miami native that very much appreciates his hometown, and then the Bills are an established contender who currently have Cook's brother on the roster. If Cook lands with Buffalo or Miami, that would hurt the Jets.

Cons of signing Dalvin Cook

Doesn't fill a huge need

While Cook is a star, the Jets don't have some big need at the running back position. In fact, New York may have one of the most underrated running back rooms in the NFL. Breece Hall was on the way to an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign before suffering a torn ACL, Michael Carter has flashed at times, Zonovan Knight averaged 76.6 rushing yards in his first three NFL games and the Jets drafted Israel Abanikanda in the fifth round -- who could end up being a steal. The Jets aren't desperate for another running back.

Financial resources could be used elsewhere

Running backs aren't known for taking up large percentages of a team's salary cap table, and Cook isn't expected to sign a contract that was as lucrative as his Vikings extension was. But that doesn't mean he's going to sign a veteran minimum deal. This is a 27-year-old running back coming off of four elite seasons, and he could have a bit of a market. The Jets have enough money to chase Cook if they want to, but maybe it would be more wise to use those financial resources elsewhere instead of on another running back.