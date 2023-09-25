The New York Jets went into the season with the assumption that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was going to lead them to success, but his time leading the offense did not even last an entire drive. Rodgers is out for at least the regular season with an Achilles injury and the team is now in the hands of Zach Wilson.

The former second overall pick helped lead the Jets to an unlikely overtime win against the Buffalo Bills to kick off the season, however, things have not been as positive for the Jets since that 22-16 win.

They lost 30-10 to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 and were defeated by the New England Patriots 15-10 on Sunday.

There are questions of whether the team will stick with Wilson, who has yet to establish himself as a reliable QB in the league. Head coach Robert Salem addressed this after the Week 3 home loss, saying the 24-year-old will be their offensive leader going forward.

Saleh says the best way he can explain why Wilson will remain the starter is because he gives New York the best chance to win. The head coach noted that the losses are not just on Wilson.

"It would help if we could help around him, in terms of the way we play," he said. "Just overall, it just wasn't good enough, from coaching to players to all of it."

In today's game, Wilson was 18-for-36 with 157 yards, no touchdowns and was sacked three times for a loss of 24 total yards.

Garrett Wilson lead the team in receiving with five catches for 48 yards. On the ground, the team leaders were Dalvin Cook who had eight carries for 18 yards and Breece Hall who had 12 carries for 18 yards.

Even against a struggling Patriots team, the Jets were not able to get the win.

So far this season, Wilson has 310 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions, which is not exactly a stellar start. As he adjusts to being the team's starter, Saleh has no choice but to give his quarterback confidence and back him up as the leader.

Tim Boyle is the other quarterback on the Jets' current roster and with only three career starts, he is not the better option for the team.

Earlier this week, Saleh praised his quarterback's growth.

"Anyone who watches football -- and you look at it from a global standpoint -- will see that he's so much improved in the pocket, his presence in the pocket," Saleh said, via ESPN. "I thought he delivered a lot of really good passes. ... He took care of the ball. He scrambled when he needed to. He stepped up in the pocket when he needed to."

Next up, the Jets have to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday night.