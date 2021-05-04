The New York Jets had one of the most interesting moments of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting two players with the name of Michael Carter -- both on day three. New York's first selection was North Carolina running back Michael Carter in the fourth round, then Duke defensive back Michael Carter II in the fifth round.

Ironic right?

When New York selected Carter -- the running back -- a graphic that came up on television profiling the player was the defensive back. Jets head coach Robert Saleh had to make sure they turned in the right draft card.

"When we took Michael Carter the running back, ESPN threw up Michael Carter II on the screen and we were like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait a minute,' and checked the notes and made sure we made the right pick," Saleh said on a conference call to reporters after the draft. "But, lucky for us, Michael [Carter] II ended up falling to us and we were able to scoop him up. So, like I said, we're excited to have them both."

Once the second Michael Carter was selected, the North Carolina running back had a hilarious way of greeting him. At least they had fun at each other's expense.

The Jets did too, once they realized they picked the right Michael Carter in the first place.

"Yeah, that was the hope to get the MC squared," said Jets general manager Joe Douglas. "Going into the day we were trying to corner the market on Alijah/Elijahs and Michael Carters."

The Jets drafted Alijah Vera-Tucker in round one and Elijah Moore in round two -- in addition to the Michael Carters. The name game will probably be played a few times at Jets rookie minicamp in a few weeks.