As Week 5 in the NFL reaches its conclusion, there remains just one winless team: The New York Jets. Opponents outscored the Jets by 45 points over five contests, and New York is the only team since at least 1940 to register zero takeaways through five games.

It's safe to say that the Aaron Glenn era in New York is not off to a great start, as he just became the first coach in Jets history to begin his tenure 0-5. This franchise has been through some rough times, but is it possible the Jets are now the worst team in the NFL? Was the hiring of Glenn a mistake?

On Monday, David Saleh, the brother of the Jets' last head coach, Robert Saleh, took a shot at the franchise and team owner Woody Johnson, implying that the Jets made a big mistake when they dismissed his brother nearly a year ago.

"Last year the Jets were 2-3 playing for first place in their division when (Woody Johnson) declared that 'the best roster in franchise history needed a spark,'" David wrote. "Since then the Jets defense has gone from first to worst donning a record of 3-14."

David then followed up his statement with some ironic hashtags, such as #allgasnobrake, #VictoryMonday and #thespark.

David Saleh is correct. When the Jets fired his brother, Johnson came out and said this would immediately lead to more wins because of how talented the Jets roster was.

"This is one of the most-talented teams that has ever been assembled by the New York Jets," Johnson said on Oct. 8 of last year. "I wanted to give this team the most opportunity to win this this season. I feel that we had to go in a different direction and that's why I did that today. The change that we made today, that I made, I believe will bring new energy and positivity that will lead to more wins starting now.

"I've been doing this for 25 years now. This is probably the best team I've had. I just felt that the best way to go forward with a new direction and taking Jeff Ulbrich and making him the interim head coach, I thought that would get the most out of this team and give us the best chance to do what we all want to, which is going to the playoffs."

Since firing Saleh, the Jets are 3-14.

Saleh went 20-36 during his four seasons as the lead man in New York. He went 4-13 in his first season back in 2021, then put together two straight 7-10 campaigns in 2022 and 2023. As his brother mentioned above, Saleh went 2-3 in 2024 before being handed his walking papers.

The Jets offense was putrid during Saleh's tenure, as it averaged the fewest points per game in the NFL during his 56 games coached (17.3). However, Saleh's defense finished top four in yards allowed per game in both 2022 and 2023, and ranked No. 2 in the NFL when he was fired.

Not many lamented the firing of Saleh, as the fan base hoped for brighter days ahead. However, things have only gotten worse.