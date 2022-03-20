Apparently not wanting to be left out of one of the busiest transactional weeks in recent NFL history, the Tennessee Titans swung a Saturday night trade.

After releasing last season's major acquisition, wide receiver Julio Jones, as a cap casualty, the Titans sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Robert Woods. In the space below, you'll find our grades for the latest NFL trade and see how both the Titans and Rams fared in the deal.

Titans: A

Robert Woods LAR • WR • 2 TAR 69 REC 45 REC YDs 556 REC TD 4 View Profile

The man they call Bobby Trees is a strong fit for Tennessee's offense.

Widely considered one of the best run-blocking wide receivers in football, Woods should fit seamlessly into the Titans' Derrick Henry-led attack. He also has familiarity with the scheme Tennessee runs, as both the Rams and Titans utilize offshoots of the Shanahan-style offense. He's very experienced at running the types of intermediate, in-breaking routes on which Ryan Tannehill excels, and he should be a good possession receiver complement to the explosive A.J. Brown on the opposite side.

Woods' salary ($10 million base, $3.5 million roster bonus) is affordable, and nothing is guaranteed beyond this season. To acquire him for only a sixth-round selection next year makes this an excellent deal for Tennessee.

Rams: C

The Rams basically just shed some salary here, which they needed to do after signing Allen Robinson to a three-year deal earlier this week and extending Matthew Stafford on Sunday. L.A. is reportedly working up an extension for superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald, and also wants to retain Odell Beckham Jr. With Robinson in the fold, Beckham potentially returning, and Van Jefferson still on the roster, the Rams obviously felt like they could afford to part with Woods.

Getting only a future sixth-round pick is pretty paltry return, though, and unceremoniously shipping out a player who was such a staple of their offense over the last few years is an odd look.