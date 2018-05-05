Roethlisberger now questioning whether Steelers might have screwed up recent picks

When the Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph last week, they probably didn't expect the pick to come with a side of drama, but that's exactly what has happened, thanks to Ben Roethlisberger.

If you haven't been keeping tabs on the soap opera in Pittsburgh, Big Ben has already made it pretty clear that he wasn't happy about the Steelers decision to select Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. During a Friday interview with CBS Sports radio station 93.7 the Fan in Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger said that he would have preferred that the Steelers use the pick on someone who can contribute this year.

"I was surprised when they took a quarterback because I thought that maybe in the third round, you know, you can get some really good football players that can help this team now," Roethlisberger said.

If you're scoring at home, that's one draft pick that Roethlisberger seems to be questioning. It seems that one of the reasons Roethlisberger wasn't a fan of the Rudolph pick is because he was already happy with the guys in the team's quarterback room, a group that includes Landry Jones and 2017 fourth-round pick Joshua Dobbs.

"[Dobbs] and Landry were the two guys I've felt the worst for [after Rudolph was picked]," Roethlisberger said. "I'll be honest, I wasn't worried about someone taking my job. I feel confident that I can go out and beat whoever I need to beat out for my job. That's just the confidence I have in myself. I do feel bad for those guys. I don't know what's going to happen. I assume Landry's still the [backup]. I don't really know."

Later in the interview, Big Ben mentioned that maybe the Steelers "screwed up" another pick back in 2017.

"[Dobbs] was taken in the fourth round, so does that mean the Steelers screwed up that pick?" Roethlisberger asked. "Do they think he wasn't the one that they thought or has he not developed the way they thought? Why else would you take a quarterback in the third round the next year?"

It's a fair question for Roethlisberger to ask, just maybe not publicly. The reason it's fair is because Dobbs could be on the outs after just one year. Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has said the team isn't going to keep four quarterbacks, which means either Jones, Dobbs or Rudolph will be getting cut at some point and we can probably all agree that Rudolph isn't going anywhere.

"So did they screw up the [Dobbs} pick? Did they mess up a pick last year? " Roethlisberger said. "Or was he not as good as they thought? I don't know, but I feel bad, because Josh puts a lot of work in."

Even Roethlisberger isn't exactly sure how things are going to play out in Pittsburgh.

"I wouldn't think they'd get rid of Mason -- keep Dobbs and Landry -- I wouldn't think. Maybe they're trying to trade me away or something, I don't know," Roethlisberger said, with only a hint of sarcasm.

The one thing we do know about the Steelers' quarterback situation is that Rudolph shouldn't plan on being the starter anytime soon. After waffling about his future for the past two years, Roethlisberger finally put an end to all the retirement questions this week and said he plans to play for three to five more years.