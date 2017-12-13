Roger Goodell is apparently done as NFL commissioner after new contract expires

After 11 years as NFL commissioner, it looks like Roger Goodell has finally decided when his tenure is going to end.

During an interview from the NFL owners meetings in Texas, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said that Goodell plans to step down after his new contract extension expires in early 2024.

"The Commissioner has been clear that he views this as his last contract and will allow him to both deal with some of the important issues that we know are on the horizon -- the CBA, our network partners -- and it'll also allow him to spend a significant amount of time not only at his level but among his executives working on succession," Lockhart said Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk.

Although Goodell's extension was a hot-button topic among owners, the new five-year extension still got done last week, despite protests from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Goodell's original deal was set to expire after the 2018 season. Under the new extension, Goodell can make as much as $200 million between now and the end of the 2023 NFL season.

As Lockhart mentioned, Goodell's new deal will keep him in charge of the league for two upcoming negotiations that will shape the future of the NFL. The first negotiation Goodell will have to deal with is the next collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA runs through the 2021 season and if things get as contentious as they did the last time around, the league could be looking at a players strike or another lockout.

The other negotiation will come with the networks. The NFL currently has deals in place with CBS, FOX, NBC and ESPN, and all will expire by the end of the 2022 season (ESPN's expires at the end of the 2021 season).

Lockhart also cleared up one controversy involving Goodell: The commissioner's new deal does NOT include free use of a private jet.

"The commissioner, as he does now, has use of a plane, but as he does now, he pays for private use," Lockhart said. "Going forward, if he wants to use, we use NetJets, and if he wants to use that, he will pay for that. There's been significant uninformed discussion about that."

Lockhart and Goodell are both in Texas for the NFL's winter owners meeting, which is being held Wednesday at the Four Seasons in Irving.