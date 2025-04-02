Flag football is slated to be introduced as an Olympic sport when the Summer Games come to Los Angeles in 2028. During the NFL's annual meeting on Tuesday, commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear that the league's players want to compete in the inaugural event.

"I've heard directly from a lot of players who want to participate and represent their country, whether it's United States or the country that they came from," Goodell said.

Goodell didn't guarantee that NFL players would be permitted to participate in the 2028 Olympics. However, the NFL commissioner did reveal that he expects the league and the NFLPA to reach a resolution on the topic in the near future.

"I think that's something that we'll continue to discuss with, not just the union, but also the clubs," Goodell said. "I think both of those are things that we'll probably resolve sometime in the next 60 days."

The NFL has thrown its support towards flag football prior to making its debut at the 2028 Olympics. Goodell also thinks that having flag football at the Olympics will lead to the sport growing on an international level.

"The Olympics is a critical moment for us in the flag development on a global basis," Goodell said. "The Olympics are the pinnacle of international sport. For us to be able to participate in that, to have both men's and women's flag teams participating in that from around the world, is a significant moment for us."

Several NFL players have already made it clear that they want to participate in the Olympics. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have all expressed interest in suiting up at the 2028 Olympics.